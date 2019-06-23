Grant, James J. COLONIE James J. Grant, 67 of Cohoes, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Born and educated in New Britain, Conn., Jim was the son of the late Kenneth and Margaret Smerek Grant. He was an IT manager for New York State. He was the father of Michelle and James J. Grant Jr. of Connecticut; grandfather of Mariah, James III and Dillon Grant; great-grandfather of James IV; and brother of the late Edward Grant. Also survived by his companion of 23 years, Marie Gamache of Colonie. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Waterford Rural Cemetery, Waterford. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 23 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary