Mahoney, James J. TROY James J. Mahoney, 54, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy on October 7, 1965, he was the son of Gerald J. and Ruth A. (Doody) Mahoney. Jim was a graduate of Troy High School and a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Troy. Jim loved listening to music and dancing. He could often be found using his computer or looking through his books. His greatest joy was visiting with his family and friends and traveling with his beloved mom. Jim was a loving, caring, generous person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald J. and Ruth A. Mahoney; his grandparents, Peter and Mary Doody, and Gerald and Blanche Mahoney; his aunts and uncles, Raymond Grimmick, Ellsworth Wood, Peter Doody, RoseMarie Ducan, Tommy Mahoney, Jerry and Darlene Stark, Larry and Jean Mahoney, Jackie and Alaine Mahoney, William Mahoney, Betsy and Theron O'Del, and Robert and Kathy Doody. Jim is survived by his aunts and uncles, Rita Wood, Mary Mildred Grimmick, Regina and Ned Howe, Debbie Doody, Ellen Fill, Germine Mahoney and Linda Mahoney; and numerous cousins. The family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers at Rensselaer ARC and Saratoga Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center for their care and compassion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. A calling hour will precede the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to The ARC of Rensselaer County, 79 102nd St., Troy, NY, 12180 or , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020