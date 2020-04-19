Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Malone, James "Jimmy" J. MECHANICVILLE This is the story of James "Jimmy" J. Malone who passed away on April 11, 2020. Jimmy was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished by many. Sir King James, as he preferred to be called by his wife, "my little petunia" as he called her, was an amazing husband, father, son, uncle, stepfather, friend, and brother. Jimmy's story starts on September 1, 1951. He was born in Troy, the oldest child of Thomas and Alice Coreno Malone. Jimmy is survived by his two sisters that spoiled him and he adored to no end, Patricia Kuziak of Glenville, and his precious baby sister MaryAlice Hollenbeck (Andy). Jimmy had a very close and special uncle-nephew relationship with his baby sister's three boys, Drew, Joseph, and Thomas Hollenbeck. Jimmy would do anything and drop anything, to be there for his sisters and nephews. Jimmy is also survived by his aunt Josephine Luciano; brother Anthony and many extended family members. He was a proud lifelong resident of Mechanicville, and a lifetime member of the Italian Fraternal Hall and the Stillwater/Mechanicville







Malone, James "Jimmy" J. MECHANICVILLE This is the story of James "Jimmy" J. Malone who passed away on April 11, 2020. Jimmy was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished by many. Sir King James, as he preferred to be called by his wife, "my little petunia" as he called her, was an amazing husband, father, son, uncle, stepfather, friend, and brother. Jimmy's story starts on September 1, 1951. He was born in Troy, the oldest child of Thomas and Alice Coreno Malone. Jimmy is survived by his two sisters that spoiled him and he adored to no end, Patricia Kuziak of Glenville, and his precious baby sister MaryAlice Hollenbeck (Andy). Jimmy had a very close and special uncle-nephew relationship with his baby sister's three boys, Drew, Joseph, and Thomas Hollenbeck. Jimmy would do anything and drop anything, to be there for his sisters and nephews. Jimmy is also survived by his aunt Josephine Luciano; brother Anthony and many extended family members. He was a proud lifelong resident of Mechanicville, and a lifetime member of the Italian Fraternal Hall and the Stillwater/Mechanicville Elks Club . Jimmy was also a member of the City of Mechanicville's planning board and was Cumberland Farms' most frequent customer for his half dozen daily cups of coffee. Jimmy has two beautiful children from his first marriage to Margaret Baker, Michelle Malone of Phoenix, Ariz. and Thomas (Chelsea) Malone of Spokane, Wash. Jimmy had three amazing grandchildren, Quinten, Melaina and Payton of Spokane, Wash., that he bragged about to his "little petunia" on a daily basis over coffee, reading his daily Times Union and visiting Facebook for the daily town gossip. Jimmy married his soulmate and wife of 22 years, Theresa "Tess" Malone on July 18, 1998. He was a proud and loving stepfather to Duane "DJ" Martin (Colleen) and Martika "Tika" Martin (Anthony). He never missed a game or milestone in DJ and Martika's lives from the time they were toddlers. Jimmy owned and operated his own business, Malone Construction, for many decades. Jimmy enjoyed helping many hometown friends and local families with the update and beautification of their home. Jimmy's favorite time of year was August and his favorite hobby was studying and betting on the horses at Saratoga Racetrack from the time he was a child with his father. Jimmy survived, laughing and joking, six years longer than any specialists said he could, enjoying every breath he struggled for. Jimmy joined his mother and father on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020. He passed peacefully with the sun beaming through his window, and with a smile listening to his favorite Frank Sinatra, at home with his loving wife, "little petunia" and his precious Tika. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicville Basketball Booster Club, 897 Hudson River Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 or Mechanicville Soccer Booster Club, 897 Hudson River Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in memory of James J. Malone. During this extremely difficult time, please visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos, and memories of Jimmy you may have, with his family. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close