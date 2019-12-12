|
McQuade, James J. Sr. LATHAM James J. McQuade Sr., 88 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Kathleen Thornton McQuade, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late James McQuade and Ladelle Homolka McQuade Beaudin. Jim was a veteran of the United States Marines serving from 1948 until 1951. He was married to Kathleen P. Thornton for over 59 years prior to her passing on May 6, 2019. Jim and Kathleen would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 12, 2019. He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a postal processor for many years and retired in 1992. Prior to that he worked for Schaefer Brewery in Albany as well as a correction officer at the Albany County Jail. Jim was a spiritual man with a deep love of his wife and his family. Survivors include his loving sons, James J. (Teresa) McQuade Jr., Mark McQuade and Stephen McQuade; grandchildren, Matthew McQuade, Rachel McQuade, Riley McQuade and Bayley McQuade. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Hearthstone Village community for all the love, support and friendships that Jim and Kathy enjoyed over the past 10 years! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial on Saturday, December 14, at 12 p.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. There will be no calling hours. Interment with military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019