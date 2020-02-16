Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robert D. Gray Funeral Home 49 Jordan St. Skaneateles , NY 13152 (315)-685-5224 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Mary's of the Lake Church 81 Jordan St. Skaneateles , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Mary's of the Lake Church 81 Jordan St. Skaneateles , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Connell, James J. SPAFFORD, N.Y. James J. O'Connell, "Jim" died peacefully at home in the town of Spafford, on the east side of Skaneateles Lake, in the presence of his loving wife and family on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 88. Jim was born in Troy on February 25, 1931, the son of William J. and Elizabeth (Walsh) O'Connell. He was raised across the Hudson River in Watervliet, graduating from St. Patrick's School in 1944 and from Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1948. Jim then prepared for the priesthood in seminaries in Rochester and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse in February 1956. As a priest Jim served as assistant Pastor of St. Lucy's Church, Syracuse (1956-63), then on the faculty of a brand-new Rome, N.Y. Catholic High School, first as guidance director (1963-67), then as principal (1967-71). He was a priest in residence at St. Peter's Church in Rome, N.Y. (1963-66) and was part-time pastor of St. Mary's, Florence, and St. Paul's, Redfield (1966-1971). Jim was founding pastor of Pope John XXIII Church in Liverpool, a.k.a. St. John's Church, oversaw construction of the rectory (1971), church (1973), and rel. ed. addition (1979), while parish membership grew from around 240 families in 1971 to over 1,400 families in 1984. In the 1970's Jim was active in several diocesan, statewide and national associations of priests, including one term (1976-78) representing priests of New York and New England on the (mainly lay) U.S. Catholic Bishops Advisory Council. Jim resigned from active ministry in January 1984 in order to marry. Jim married Sharon K. Alexander in August, 1984. He completed legal studies at Syracuse University College of Law in May, 1985, and was admitted to practice law in February 1986. Jim's entire legal career (1985-2020) was spent in the law office led by his friend Dennis G. O'Hara, known in 1986 as O'Hara, Felice: & Crough, later as O'Hara, O'Connell & Ciotoli. Jim practiced civil law, particularly education law, real estate purchases and sales, estate planning and estate administration, tax assessment matters, and municipal finance. He retired from the practice of law in 2020. Jim was a Democratic activist from the age of 15. He served as Co-Chair or Vice Chair of CNY campaigns of Governor Carey in 1978, Ted Kennedy in 1980 and Mario Cuomo in 1982. From 1988 to 2018 he served many terms on the N.Y.S. Democratic Committee and, in 2016-18, on its Executive Committee. In 2018 the Onondaga County Democratic Committee honored Jim with a lifetime achievement award. Jim is survived by his wife Sharon K. O'Connell; their sons, James A. of Skaneateles and Daniel J. of Rochester; his sister, Helen M. (George) Lettko, of Troy; 20 nieces and nephews (nine Wilsons in Albany, six Holtons in Watervliet, and five Lettkos in Troy); and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and by two of his sisters, Betty (Fred) Wilson and Mary (Tom) Holton. The family will welcome relatives and friends for calling hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. A spring burial in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. No flowers please. Memorial donations, if any, may be directed to Friends of St. Mary's Florence (a 501c3 corp.), Community Bank, 41 Harden Blvd., Camden, NY 13316. To send condolences, visit



O'Connell, James J. SPAFFORD, N.Y. James J. O'Connell, "Jim" died peacefully at home in the town of Spafford, on the east side of Skaneateles Lake, in the presence of his loving wife and family on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 88. Jim was born in Troy on February 25, 1931, the son of William J. and Elizabeth (Walsh) O'Connell. He was raised across the Hudson River in Watervliet, graduating from St. Patrick's School in 1944 and from Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1948. Jim then prepared for the priesthood in seminaries in Rochester and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse in February 1956. As a priest Jim served as assistant Pastor of St. Lucy's Church, Syracuse (1956-63), then on the faculty of a brand-new Rome, N.Y. Catholic High School, first as guidance director (1963-67), then as principal (1967-71). He was a priest in residence at St. Peter's Church in Rome, N.Y. (1963-66) and was part-time pastor of St. Mary's, Florence, and St. Paul's, Redfield (1966-1971). Jim was founding pastor of Pope John XXIII Church in Liverpool, a.k.a. St. John's Church, oversaw construction of the rectory (1971), church (1973), and rel. ed. addition (1979), while parish membership grew from around 240 families in 1971 to over 1,400 families in 1984. In the 1970's Jim was active in several diocesan, statewide and national associations of priests, including one term (1976-78) representing priests of New York and New England on the (mainly lay) U.S. Catholic Bishops Advisory Council. Jim resigned from active ministry in January 1984 in order to marry. Jim married Sharon K. Alexander in August, 1984. He completed legal studies at Syracuse University College of Law in May, 1985, and was admitted to practice law in February 1986. Jim's entire legal career (1985-2020) was spent in the law office led by his friend Dennis G. O'Hara, known in 1986 as O'Hara, Felice: & Crough, later as O'Hara, O'Connell & Ciotoli. Jim practiced civil law, particularly education law, real estate purchases and sales, estate planning and estate administration, tax assessment matters, and municipal finance. He retired from the practice of law in 2020. Jim was a Democratic activist from the age of 15. He served as Co-Chair or Vice Chair of CNY campaigns of Governor Carey in 1978, Ted Kennedy in 1980 and Mario Cuomo in 1982. From 1988 to 2018 he served many terms on the N.Y.S. Democratic Committee and, in 2016-18, on its Executive Committee. In 2018 the Onondaga County Democratic Committee honored Jim with a lifetime achievement award. Jim is survived by his wife Sharon K. O'Connell; their sons, James A. of Skaneateles and Daniel J. of Rochester; his sister, Helen M. (George) Lettko, of Troy; 20 nieces and nephews (nine Wilsons in Albany, six Holtons in Watervliet, and five Lettkos in Troy); and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and by two of his sisters, Betty (Fred) Wilson and Mary (Tom) Holton. The family will welcome relatives and friends for calling hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. A spring burial in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. No flowers please. Memorial donations, if any, may be directed to Friends of St. Mary's Florence (a 501c3 corp.), Community Bank, 41 Harden Blvd., Camden, NY 13316. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close