O'Connor, James J. SCHENECTADY James J. O'Connor died peacefully, surrounded by family, in Schenectady, N.Y. on March 27, 2019, at the age of 71. Jim was born on March 20, 1948 in Schenectady, to James and Rose O'Connor. He graduated from Bishop Gibbons High School in 1967 and attended Saint Michael's College (Winooski Park, Vt) where he graduated in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in Sociology. He then attended State University of New York at Albany where he received his Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling. Jim worked for the majority of his career in the New York State Education Department for the NYS Vocational and Educational Services for Individuals with Disabilities for more than 30 years until he retired in 2010. Jim lived a very full life of service, and intellectual curiosity. He focused his professional efforts on helping those with disabilities. In his personal life, he loved watching baseball and football, playing his fantasy drafts and checking in with family and friends on Facebook. He stayed very close with friends he had made growing up in Rotterdam and in the area. He always loved visiting with his classmates from Saint Michael's and laughing with them. Jim is survived by his wife, Christine; children, Corinne, and David (Meghan) of Chicago; stepsons, Jason and Adam (Jessica) O'Toole of Massachusetts; siblings, Michael (Dianne), Mary, Gerald (Terry), Ralph (Ellen), Rosemary; and several cousins; nieces; and nephews; and grandkids. He is also survived by his cousins, Terri and Jay Stearns; and Theodora Lager. He is preceded in death by his parents James J. Sr., and Rose O'Connor; his aunt Marie Bormann; and sister Kathy O'Connor of Rotterdam A memorial celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital foundation at donate.givetosunnyview.org . The family would like to thank Ellis Hospital, the Visiting Nurse Association, Home Instead and Sorel E., Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, Landmark Health, and Dr. Caroline Eaton and the Schenectady Fire Department for their care and responsiveness. Jim has found his patch of clover. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

