Pupplo, James J. CASTLETON James J. "Jimmy" Pupplo, age 81 of Castleton, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Center, East Greenbush. Jimmy was born in Flushing, N.Y. on March 3, 1937, son of the late Anthony and Nellie (Cunningham) Pupplo. Working first with his father in rental property renovations and repairs, Jimmy moved on to become a plumber. He loved nature and all its creatures, big and small, and was an avid pigeon flyer. Jimmy moved to upstate New York in 1975 and moved about, eventually settling in Castleton. Mr. Pupplo was predeceased by his parents; wife Mary (Rodriquez); three brothers and a sister. He is survived by two daughters, Cassandra in Germany and Lisa in Florida; four granddaughters and five great-granddaughters. There will be a gathering of friends and acquaintances at Castle Hill Apartments, 114 Green Ave., Castleton, on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at a future date in the Mountain View Cemetery, Scott Avenue, Castleton. For information, you may contact Jeff Phelan, 518-766-7363. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Pupplo's name to either St. Peter's Cancer Care Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to a cancer research .