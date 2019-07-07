Reilly, James J. "Jim" VALLEY FALLS James J. Reilly, 88-year-old attorney, passed into eternal life on July 4, 2019, in his home in Valley Falls, surrounded by his loving family. His legal career fulfilled his dreams as well as those of his late mother Mary (Connor) Reilly, and his late father William L. Reilly. He is survived by his wife Sue Ann (Gallagher) Reilly of Valley Falls; six children, Peter (Drew) Reilly of Greensboro, N.C., Thomas (Michele) Reilly of Malta, Mary Beth (Ron) Hanssen of Saratoga Springs, John (Diane) Reilly of Ballston Lake, Michael (Denise) Reilly of Valley Falls, and Justin (Stephanie) Reilly of Gilbert, Ariz.; a brother, William E. Reilly of Valley Falls; a sister, Helene Dunne of Hudson, Ohio; and nine grandchildren. His son James J. Reilly Jr. predeceased him. Jim was born in Troy. He graduated from Valley Falls High School and attended Siena College. He studied law at Albany Law School where he received his L.L.B. and J.D. degree. After law school, he joined the United States Navy and served as a member of Task Force 43 on Operation Deepfreeze in Antarctica. After his service in the Navy, Jim started his career in Troy where he practiced law for 60 years. During those years, in addition to private practice, he also worked as an attorney for the Rensselaer County District Attorney, the Rensselaer County Public Defender's office, the Rensselaer County Department of Social Services, Attorney for the towns of Pittstown and Berlin, and School Attorney for the Hoosic Valley Central School District. Jim also taught law at the University of Albany. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, July 9, at Transfiguration Parish North, Schaghticoke, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, in the Transfiguration Parish North, Schaghticoke. Interment with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Schaghticoke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the James J. Reilly Jr. Scholarship Fund at Hoosic Valley Central School or the Valley Falls Free Library, one of his favorite places to visit as a child. Please visit whitesanvidgefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence. Published in Albany Times Union from July 7 to July 8, 2019