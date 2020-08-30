Sager, James J. MALTA James J. Sager, returned to his heavenly home on August 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. He was a resident of Wesley Nursing Home but passed at Saratoga Hospital. He was a graduate of Guilderland High School. After working for the state of New York, he began to prepare to follow his dream - teaching. He studied and graduated from Russell Sage College. Jim taught at St. Patrick's School in Watervliet for 19 years. He then enjoyed several years of private tutoring. Jim played basketball and followed football and baseball results and occasionally visited the New York Racetrack in the Summer. He is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" Bradley Sager after 38 years of marriage. Jim has three brothers: Robert Sager of New Berne, N.C., Raymond Sager of Albany, and David Sager (Susan) of Knoxville, Tenn. Jim always enjoyed his nieces and nephews, especially around holidays, Michele Dussault (Steve) of Dover, N.H., Donna Sager of New Berne, N.C., Raymond Sager Jr. of Texas, Bryan Sager of Albany, Kristie Sager of Mechanicville, Mary Beth Hardie (Al) of Cary, N.C., Francis Joseph Van Schaick (Bryan) of Clayton, N.C., John Van Schaick (Leigh Ann) Hillsborough, N.C., and Julianna Duncan (Kenneth) of Clayton, N.C. He is also survived by his grandnieces and nephews: Matthew Hardie, Sarah Hardie, Nolan, Catie, Caroline and Owen Van Schaick, Olivia and Liam Van Schaick and Kristen and Kaylie Duncan. He was predeceased by his niece Candy Sager. The family would like to thank the Wesley staff for the loving care they provided for Jim. The Saratoga Hospital staff worked tirelessly in keeping him comfortable. For all the prayers faithfully recited for Jim and our family, we are most grateful. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park, Center Rd., Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com