Vaughan, James J. Rev. TROY Rev. James J. Vaughan, 94, Pastor Emeritus of Sacred Heart Church in Troy, died September 11, 2020, at Teresian House. Born December 8, 1925, on the feast of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, N.Y., he was the son of the late Arthur W. and Nora Shanahan Vaughan. Father Vaughan moved to Troy at an early age and was educated at St. Michael's School and Catholic Central High School, both in Troy. He also graduated from St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Conn. and from St. Bernard's Seminary in Rochester, N.Y. As a boy, he had a dog that he loved and as a priest he cared for five cocker spaniels, all named "Mickey." Father Vaughan was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 1950, for the diocese of Albany and he first served as an associate at St. Mary's Church in Troy from 1950 to 1958. He then served as a U.S. Navy chaplain from 1958 to 1960 and thereafter for eight years in the Navy Reserve. While in the military, he served in Newport, R.I., The Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, and at the Marine Corp base at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He then served as an associate at Sacred Heart Church in Troy from 1960 to 1962, at St. Ambrose Church in Latham from 1962-1963, and his first pastorate at St. Patrick's Church in Athens, N.Y. from 1963 to 1969. He also served as chaplain at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility during the same period. Father Vaughan served as pastor of St. Mary's Church in Hudson from 1969 to 1973 and finally, as pastor at Sacred Heart Church in Troy from 1973 to 2000. Upon his retirement on June 18, 2000, he became pastor emeritus and continued to live at the Sacred Heart Church rectory and serve as a priest. He enjoyed the priesthood, parish work, his priest friends, and a close, loving relationship with all of his first and second cousins and their families, both those who lived locally and many who are in far distant places such as California, Ireland, and Florida. He was remembered each birthday by the Sacred Heart School children who presented him with gifts and cards they had made, which he treasured. The Sacred Heart School gymnasium was named for Father Vaughan in 1990. Father Vaughan enjoyed sports, especially golf and swimming and was a devoted fan of the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants and Notre Dame. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland and other parts of Europe, and to Florida and Hawaii with his uncle who was also a priest. He also enjoyed his vacation time at Oneida Lake. Father Vaughan is survived by many cousins and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Mary Vaughan; by three uncles, Rev. James Shanahan, Rev. William Shanahan, and Rev. Caleb Vaughan; and by close first cousins, John O'Connor (Winnie), Mary Hayes (David), and Leo O' Connor (Dorothy Ann). The funeral will be held Wednesday morning, September 16, at 11:15 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, DD, Bishop of Albany. The reception of the body of Father Vaughan will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 3:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church with Father John Yanas, pastor, presiding. Relatives, parishioners and friends are invited to attend the wake at Sacred Heart Church Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. or on Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required to be worn and social distancing will be expected. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Vaughan's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church and/ or to Sacred Heart School, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY 12180. For further information, please refer to Sacred Heart Church's website, sacredhearttroy.com