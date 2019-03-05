Waltersdorf, James J. LATHAM James J. Waltersdorf, 95 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. Dooley Waltersdorf, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Loudonville Home. Born in Bridgeport, Conn. on August 14, 1923, he was the son of the late John J. and Kathleen (Kelly) Waltersdorf. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II stationed in Northern France and Central Europe. He was a graduate of R.P.I. in Troy with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jim was employed as an engineer for the New York State Department of Public Service for many years prior to his retirement. He was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham where he formerly served as a lector. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed playing bridge. His favorite times were the times with his wife and family in Lake George during the summers and St. Augustine during winters. Jim had a very sharp mind and loved to be challenged with all types of games. Survivors include his loving children, James J. (Bridget) Waltersdorf Jr., John G. Waltersdorf, Daniel D. (Mary Ellen) Waltersdorf, Robert F. Waltersdorf, Kathleen R. (Late Frank) R. Gilboy and Jane Elizabeth (Arnold) Shamus; 14 grandchildren,17 great-grandchildren, her sister, Kathleen Goessinger and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister, Marion Yaremich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Wednesday, March 6, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary