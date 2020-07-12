1/
James "Bert" Johnson
Johnson, James "Bert" TROY James "Bert" Johnson, 85 passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born on August 20, 1934, in Albany, moved to Troy, then Wildwood, N.J., and then Fairhaven, Mass., he was the son of Helger Johnson and Margaret Doody Johnson; and the loving husband of Sharon Carbonneau Johnson. Bert graduated from Fairhaven High School, class of 1953. He joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard and he proudly served the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. He was a dedicated Troy police officer for over 32 years, retiring in 1994, he also worked part-time at Russell Sage College as a security officer for 28 years, also retiring in 1994. Bert was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children, Cindy (Charles III) Finning and Thomas (Daphne) Johnson; his grandchildren, Morgan Johnson, Cassandra, Charles IV and Tonya (Taylor) Finning-Ellis; his siblings, Margaret (Ernest) Lavoire, Doris (late Paul) Forand, Thomas (Dawn) Johnson, Helger (Cherri) Johnson, Karla (Brian) Mello and the late Irene (Kenneth) Martin. Bert is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 30 great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, July 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation at Ease, https://www.operationatease.org in memory of Bert. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
July 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the Johnson Family.
Kathy Parker
Friend
July 11, 2020
O.J., Mr J.. Was a great beacon of light and hope for me. As a teenager he provided a buffer and a place to go. Often times pulling into the driveway in his Troy PD car while me and Tommy were playing hoop saying, "let me see that ball!" Then sinking a long jumper. He always had a joke or comment that made you laugh and never took things too seriously. Mostly, I think he was best known for committment to his family and friends
Jim Schaeffer
Friend
July 11, 2020
Sharon, so sorry for your loss. Angela and me are keeping you and your entire family in our prayers. God Bless, Tom and Angela Bellard
Tom Bellard
Friend
