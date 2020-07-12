O.J., Mr J.. Was a great beacon of light and hope for me. As a teenager he provided a buffer and a place to go. Often times pulling into the driveway in his Troy PD car while me and Tommy were playing hoop saying, "let me see that ball!" Then sinking a long jumper. He always had a joke or comment that made you laugh and never took things too seriously. Mostly, I think he was best known for committment to his family and friends

Jim Schaeffer

Friend