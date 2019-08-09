JORDAN James, I'm not dead, at least not yet, and that is because of the professionalism, dedication and outright caring of the Guilderland E.M.S., the staffs of the I.C.U., Floor C5, Dr. German and his staff that has kept me walking, talking and living life almost as well as before my injury. I also must not forget about the extreme caring and therapeutic work I received while I was a patient in and outpatient of the Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital. May God Bless you all! Also, nurses stay strong, union strong!!! Last, but definitely not least, I want to give my loving thanks to my family, friends and all those who helped and continue to help me through this rough patch of my life. My love and thanks to you all! Sincerely, Jim Jordan



