Gecewicz, James K. SCHODACK LANDING James K. Gecewicz, 64 of Schodack Landing, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Francis J. Gecewicz and Virginia Hewitt (Battibulli) and is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tracey A. Gecewicz (Mesick) and his adoring daughter, Katelyn M. Gecewicz. Jim was born into a large Polish and Italian family and spent much of his childhood in the loving company of his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was an active member of the Polish American Citizen Club in Albany for more than 40 years. At the PACC Jim forged life long relationships centered around a few beers, pull-tabs and lively conversations. Jim worked for 31 years for the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Upon his retirement, he was a Correctional Industries Sales Representative in the Division of Industries (Corcraft). As a child, Jim spent his summers fishing on Eagle Lake with his father, uncles and cousins. He carried that tradition throughout his life with family and friends. Jim owned a blue Harley Davidson that always donned a fresh coat of paint. He was at home on the open road and was always up for a good ride. Jim passed his love of riding down to his daughter, Katelyn and together they joined Rolling Thunder N.Y. Chapter 5. Shortly, thereafter his wife Tracey joined and together they all worked tirelessly to raise money for American Veterans. Some of the family's proudest moments were the annual Rolling Thunder demonstration rides to the United States Capitol and their trips to Congress advocating for veteran legislation. A family man, Jim enjoyed many vacations with his wife and daughter. He especially loved his trip to Glasgow, Scotland, to visit Katelyn at Graduate School. Jim was a friend to everyone he met. He was always there to lend a helping hand and wanted nothing in return but a simple cup of coffee. Tracey and Katelyn would like to thank the staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for their tireless efforts and especially, Dr. Robert Soiffer, for his steadfast dedication to Jim's recovery. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Avenue, Albany. Donations in Jim Gecewicz's name can be made to, Rolling Thunder N.Y. Chapter 5, and mailed to: 1343 Muitzeskill Road, Schodack Landing, NY 12156.



