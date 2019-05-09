Hilton, Rev. James K. Sr. BALDWINSVILLE Reverend James "Keen" K. Hilton Sr., 93 of Baldwinsville for the past 12 years and formerly of Altamont, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Syracuse Home Association in Baldwinsville. He was born in Altamont on May 28, 1925, where he was baptized, confirmed and married in St. John's Lutheran Church. He graduated from Altamont High School as valedictorian in 1943. He served in the 10th Armored Division of Patton's 3rd Army in Europe in World War II from 1943-1946 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Keen graduated from Union College and married Marjorie Ogsbury in 1949 to whom he was devoted for 69 years until her death in 2016. He worked for the General Motors Acceptance Corporation from 1949-1953. He attended Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary from 1953-1956 and served as pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church for five years and then St. John's Lutheran Church for 29 years before he retired in 1990. Because of his boundless love for people, even after retirement, he remained in the service of the Lord - helping those in times of need, counseling, and performing an occasional baptism, wedding or funeral. He was able to continue doing it in his "way" - the way that attracted so many to him. Keen was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Susan; and brother, Graemer. Surviving to cherish his memory are his son, James K. (Kim) Hilton Jr. of McDonald, Pa.; daughter, Lori (Doug) Crawford of Baldwinsville; six grandchildren, Kimberly Cronin, Michael Cronin, Andrew (Alexa) Crawford, Heather (Matt) Manning, Nicole Hilton and Natalie Hilton; six great-grandchildren, AJ and Sophia Rubino and Owen, Wyatt, Ethan and Carys Crawford; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, in St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 Maple Ave., Altamont. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Keen's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 Maple Ave., Altamont, NY, 12009.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019