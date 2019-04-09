Keating, James "Bud" GUILDERLAND James "Bud" Keating passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. James was born on February 8, 1931 in Bronx, N.Y. He spent the early years of his life growing up in Jackson Heights, Queens, N.Y. James went on to serve stateside in the United States Marine Corps, something he was very proud of right up to his passing. On September 24, 1955, he married Catherine "Kay" Keating. James and Kay raised their children in Guilderland, N.Y., where they resided for the past 48 years. James had a distinguished career of over 30 years with AT & T, until his retirement in 1985. James was a loving family man, father and grandfather. James and his wife Kay cherished every moment they spent with their children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed creating, building and fixing hundreds of house, electronic and automobile items. This earned him the nickname "The Wizard" from family and friends. Whenever James was called by this nickname, it always brought a smile to his face. James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine " Kay" Keating; and six children, daughters, Eileen Finn, Jeanne Milks, Laurie LaFreniere (her husband Timothy and son Joseph); and sons, James (his daughters Olivia and Erin), Robert (his wife Tracie and sons Andrew, Evan and Jordan), John (his wife Amy, daughter Katie and son Jack). He is also survived by a sister, Marion; and several nieces and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Keating and brother, Joseph. Visitation will be held at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany on Thursday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent the of Upstate NY, 4 Pine West, Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Avenue, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019