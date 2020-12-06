1/1
James Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kennedy, James HALFMOON James Kennedy, age 80 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. Born on July 6, 1940, he was the son of the late William and Viola Kennedy. He was predeceased by his siblings, William Kennedy Jr., Joyce Grounds, and Jean Ruhle. James retired after many years in the construction industry. His hobby was working in his garage and restoring old cars; his most recent project was a 1953 Mercury. He was a man of many talents and was always willing to teach anyone who wanted to learn. His favorite phrase to say was "you don't know if you don't try" He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Brady Kennedy; children, Kathleen (Timothy) Becker, James J. Kennedy Sr., and Tracy (Michael) Davey; his sister Joan Schieber; grandchildren, Courtney Becker, Rachel Hadeka, Jaclene Becker, James J. Kennedy Jr., Katie Kennedy, Michael Davey Jr., and Jennifer Miller. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Dylan and Tyler Hadeka, Daniel Van Amburgh and Joseph and Vincent Miller. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or by going to www.stjude.org, or to the Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 40, online at www.alz.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved