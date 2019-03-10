Abdou, James L. CLIFTON PARK James L. Abdou, 78, of Clifton Park, entered the arms of our Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019, with Margaret A. Germain Abdou, his devoted wife of 25 years by his side. Born in Rome, N.Y., he was the son of Louis and Mary Amelia Coury Abdou. He was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in economics from Utica College. Jim retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Labor in Albany, after more than 20 years where he had been director of personnel and employee relations. While working and after his retirement, Jim gained a reputation as a highly successful family mediator while volunteering for Mediation Matters for the Capital Region and was honored as Mediator of the Year and presented with the Building Bridges Award. Jim led an active life. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker with friends. Many of Jim's poker pals referred to him as "Gentleman Jim" for his modest and polite manner. In his younger days, he played tennis and participated in road races, running Utica's Boilermaker numerous times. He enjoyed the sport of horse racing and the company of his friends at the track in Saratoga. He picked up a Pickleball paddle a few years ago, became an avid player and added even more friends to his already expansive group. Over the past eight years, he and Margie had been wintering in Osprey, Fla. He was a communicant of Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill in Albany. Beloved husband of Margie; devoted father of Amy Abdou (husband, Daniel Versteegh) of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Andrew Abdou of Escondido, Calif., and James I. Abdou of Williamstown, Mass.; and stepfather of the late Charles W.P. Bennett IV; brother of Louis (Rose) Abdou of Naples, Fla. and Richard (Cindy) Abdou of Rome; cherished grandfather of Emil VerSteegh and Wesley Abdou. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a gentle soul, loved and respected by many. He will be dearly missed. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY, 12207 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's name to the Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill Please express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary