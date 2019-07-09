Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Burnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Burnes, James L. BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. James L. Burnes, a career public servant known for his professional and ethical management as an administrator in New York State government, died on July 4, 2019, near his retirement home in Bonita Springs. He had just turned 87. Mr. Burnes grew up in Waterbury, Conn., served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and attended the University of Connecticut on the GI bill, earning a B.A. degree in 1959 from the College of Arts and Sciences. At that time, government was expanding at all levels, and Mr. Burnes was recruited by New York State as a top prospect for a professional development program. After interning at the Division of the Budget and the Department of Transportation and honing his natural leadership skills, Mr. Burnes was recruited by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, becoming the first professional administrator of the agency. Over the coming decades, five consecutive commissioners appointed by governors of both major parties relied on Mr. Burnes' wise counsel, extraordinary work ethic and apolitical leadership. Known for his foresight and ability to quickly recognize, and prevent, potential problems, Mr. Burnes earned a reputation as a creative and dedicated public servant with an uncanny knack for identifying and nurturing young talent. Mr. Burnes was particularly adept at forging productive and cost-saving partnerships between the various agencies of state government, as well as with local and federal entities, and believed he had a professional and moral obligation to scrupulously manage public resources. Long active in the YMCA, Mr. Burnes served as a board member and officer of the Albany branch. He played basketball at the Y well into his middle years, challenging men half his age and half a foot taller. His far younger and much larger opponents fondly dubbed him "Dr. J." Mr. Burnes lived and worked in the Albany area for most of his professional life, and moved to Florida after retiring in the early 1990s. He enjoyed golf, swimming and socializing with his many friends. Mr. Burnes was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Grace (Schwarz) Burnes. Mr. Burnes was also predeceased by his brother, Arthur Burnes; and three sisters, Roberta Hurley, Elizabeth (Frank) Hackett and Mary Ann (Salvatore) Gugliotti. He is survived by his two children, Dr. James P. Burnes of Clifton Park, an associate professor at Siena College in Loudonville, and Ann (Steven) Nothwehr of Dickerson, Md., a clinical dietician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.; one grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close