Dominy, James L. RAVENA James L. Dominy, 73 of Ravena, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his at home in Ravena. James was born on July 6, 1947, in Albany the son of Lyman V. and Rose (Andrews) Dominy. He was a roofer for Local 241 for over 25 years before retiring. He was predeceased by his wife Diane Dominy; and siblings, Pete, Orland, Orland, Laverne, Don, Fred, Mary, and Dorothy. Survivors include his sons, Richard, Michael, James Jr., John, Donald, and Troy Dominy; brother of Robert; two sisters, Elizabeth Gilbert and Teresa Greklek; and his partner and caregiver Christine Shea. He is also survived by many grandchildren great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Sunday from 12 - 2 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James's name to a charity of the donor's choice
.