1/1
James L. Dominy
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominy, James L. RAVENA James L. Dominy, 73 of Ravena, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his at home in Ravena. James was born on July 6, 1947, in Albany the son of Lyman V. and Rose (Andrews) Dominy. He was a roofer for Local 241 for over 25 years before retiring. He was predeceased by his wife Diane Dominy; and siblings, Pete, Orland, Orland, Laverne, Don, Fred, Mary, and Dorothy. Survivors include his sons, Richard, Michael, James Jr., John, Donald, and Troy Dominy; brother of Robert; two sisters, Elizabeth Gilbert and Teresa Greklek; and his partner and caregiver Christine Shea. He is also survived by many grandchildren great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Sunday from 12 - 2 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James's name to a charity of the donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved