James L. Ellis Sr.
1938 - 2020
Ellis, James L. Sr. CLIFTON PARK James Leroy Ellis Sr., "Jim," started his journey on November 20, 1938, and boarded the train completing his journey on August 4, 2020. He leaves to celebrate and cherish the memories made together, devoted wife Mary; and five children: Reverend Dr. JoAnne Ellis Evans of Richmond, Va., Deacon James L. Jr. (Gloria) Ellis of Davenport, Iowa, Timothy A. Ellis, Stephenie Ellis Reid and Kyle Ellis (Kate). Funeral services will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of James L. Ellis Sr. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Jim's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2020.
