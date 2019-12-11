Sawyer, James L. TROY James L. Sawyer, 68 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Clifton and Arlene Lawrence Sawyer.James was employed as a roofer for most of his career; he was also a "Jack of all trades" and had the ability to repair most anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his motorcycles. Survivors include his wife, Annina Sawyer; children, Michelle Bushey, Noreene Myers, Jamie and Jonathan Sawyer; grandchildren, Erica Holman and David George; great-grandson Dean George; siblings, Bruce, Phill and Mark Sawyer, Roxanne Switzer, Dale Crandall, Brenda Sharp, Carol Rousch and Carmon Kerber; his loving companion Nancy Galimore; and dear friends, Jim Switzer, Kurt Sauvie, Greg Nigro and Donny Crandall Sr. He was predeceased by his brother Clifton (Kipper) Sawyer. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration of Jim's life on Friday, December 13, from 4-9 p.m. at the VFW of Valley Falls, 242 Poplar Ave., Valley Falls, N.Y., 12185.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019