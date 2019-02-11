Wikoff, James L. WYNANSKILL Professor James L. Wikoff, 92, of Ashcroft Street died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a brief illness. Born in Lexington, Mo., he was son of the late Lester B. Wikoff and Margaret Boatsman Wikoff and husband for 35 years of Phyllis Kepner Wikoff, meeting her while square dancing, another thing he loved to do. He was raised in Lexington, Missouri and came to Latham 65 years ago and to Wynantskill 35 years ago. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Economics from the University of Missouri and a Master's in Education from Columbia University. Jim was a Professor of Business Law and Accounting at Hudson Valley Community College for 45 years, retiring 20 years ago and previously was at Lexington, MO Military Academy. He was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, a Christian and loved the Lord. Jim coached and played tennis and especially loved playing with his grandchildren, walking, reading, crossword puzzles and working outside. Jim loved the simple life. He was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theatre. Jim was proud to be an Eagle Scout. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, David James (Janet) Wikoff, East Greenbush, Scott M. Scheels, New Castle, Del., Susan M. (David) Neumann, Tyler, Texas., Sheila Janis (FiancÃ© Steve Schaszberger), Halfmoon; four grandchildren, Lindsey E. (Danny) Varone, Shelby W. Scheels and Haleigh K. and Benjamin W. Janis; two great- grandsons, Luca Stephen and Theo Garcia Varone and several nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Paul Thompson Wikoff and a son-in-law, Steve Janis. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Thursday, February 14 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, at 10 a.m. at the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, Church Street and Main Avenue, Wynantskill with Rev. Dawn Alpaugh, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery Wynantskill. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of James L. Wikoff to the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill, PO Box 159, Wynantskill, NY 12198 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary