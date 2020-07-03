Biondo, James Logan LOUDONVILLE James Logan Biondo, age 25, died unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was the cherished son of Jim and Tara Biondo; and beloved brother to Garett. He was born on November 17, 1994, in Albany. Logan grew up in Colonie, graduated from Colonie Central High School in 2013 and ultimately obtained his bachelor's degree from the University at Buffalo. Prior to graduating, he worked at Infinite Management Group and relocated with them to Philadelphia, where he developed and managed a sales team. Early this year, Logan moved back to Buffalo and successfully pursued a position with ADP as an associate district manager. Logan was a force to be reckoned with. He was driven, focused, and determined to make an impact. He was also kind and compassionate, always looking out for the underdog. His strength and dominant nature were always used with the greatest of intentions. Friends knew that if help was needed, Logan would instantly be at their side. On the other hand, the playful side of him would drive his loved ones to the peak of frustration and then end it with a quick grin. While in school at Buffalo, Logan became an avid rock climber, and would spend all of his free time at the bouldering gym. He never went anywhere without his climbing bag in the trunk of his car. He had a special love for the outdoors, and for his friends. As one friend put it, Logan was the glue that held them together. When Logan came home, most nights found him in the garage or around the firepit in the backyard surrounded with people. Survivors, in addition to his parents and his brother, include his maternal grandmother, Dawn Armsby; aunts and uncles, Roseanna Biondo, Joseph (Patty) Biondo, Victoria (Doug) Armsby-Dickinson, Leland "Trey" Armsby III, and Priscilla Armsby; cousins, Ashlee, Parker, Liza, Jack, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Sam, and countless friends who were near and dear to his heart. Logan was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Leland Armsby Jr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Biondo; and aunt Teri Quattlebaum. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Logan's family on Sunday, July 5, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church through the main doors; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 10:20 a.m. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Logan's love for animals, donations may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands at mohawkhumane.org
