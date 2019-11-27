Cocco, James M. TROY James M. Cocco, 69 of Troy, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Born in Erie, Pa. he was the son of Angelo and Genevieve Cohick Cocco. Jim is survived by his companion Janet E. Chester; one daughter Carolyn Vollentine; and his dear friends, Michael and Sharon Crandall. Family and friends are invited to attend and may gather at 9:45 a.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy (Oakwood Avenue entrance). Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019