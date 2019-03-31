Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Durivage, James M. CLIFTON PARK James Michael Durivage, 55, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019. He was born in Cohoes on September 11, 1963. Jim grew up in Maplewood and was a 1981 graduate of Shaker High School. He worked at his father's shop, Able Auto Body, since he was 16 years old and later purchased the shop from his father, renaming it Maplewood Auto Body. He took great pride in his work and his ability to run every aspect of the business on his own. Majority of the work coming in came by word of mouth from countless satisfied customers. This allowed Jim to meet many people and make many friends, one of his favorite aspects of his work. When not hard at work, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, Chevy trucks, snowmobiling, boating on Indian Lake with his wife, and mowing the lawn on his John Deere tractor. Jim had a soft spot for animals and rescued many stray cats over the years. Whether it was at work or outside of it, Jim was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and uncle who will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Jim is survived by his dear wife, Donna M. (Sokol) Durivage; his mother, Joanne Durivage of Cohoes; his siblings, Edward Durivage of Ballston Lake, Thomas Durivage of Cohoes, Steven (Kirstin) Durivage of Bennington, Vt., Daniel Durivage of Troy, and Joanne (Michael) Evereth of Slingerlands; his goddaughters, Dayna and Jessica; and his nieces and nephews, Dylan, Cody, Tyler, Erika, Nikole, and Paris. He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan J. Durivage, who passed away in 1994; and his father, Frank Durivage. A visitation will be held Monday, April 1, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. A memorial service will conclude the evening at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at







2013 Broadway

Watervliet , NY 12189-2225

(518) 273-3223

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

