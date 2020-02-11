Finn, James M. GUILDERLAND James M. Finn, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, with his loving family by his side. James was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Finn. James was a member and a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. He was an avid Red Sox fan, loved telling and hearing a good joke, singing and his family was his world. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Dorothy Finn; and his aunt, Helen Ippolito. James is survived by his children, Matthew, Stephanie and Krista Finn. He was the proud "Papa" of Noah and Luca Finn. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles (Anne) Finn and Tracy (Bob) Barnes; his nieces and nephews, Charlie (Kelly), Katie (Chad), Kevyn (Megan), and Lynsee (Joe); and many great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the St. Peter's Cancer Center for all of their love and compassion given to James. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Friday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020