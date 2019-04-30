Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James M. Gavin. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Gavin, Dr. James M. DEFREESTVILLE Dr. James M. Gavin of Defreestville died on April 28, 2019. He was 90 years old. Born and raised in Cohoes he was the son of Frank and Amelia Gavin, and the husband of Margaret M. Phelan of Rensselaer. Dr. Gavin was a graduate of Vincentian Institute, Union College, and Albany Medical College from which he received his Medical degree in 1958. Following two years of further training Dr. Gavin established a practice in family medicine in Defreestville where he happily practiced medicine for 30 years. Upon his retirement, he served as medical director for CDPHP and continued to devote his time as a volunteer for the organization. In retirement he joined the UCALL program at Union College. He taught many courses in various fields and served on the Steering Committee. Dr. Gavin was an avid reader and taught himself by reading history, literature, politics, and science. He had a passion for classical music, particularly opera which was one of his main loves in life. He also loved the game of tennis and spent many happy hours with his friends on the clay court which he built at home. Dr. Gavin is survived by his dear friend Melinda Govern of Loudonville; his four loving children, James M. Gavin Jr. (Agnes) of Saratoga Springs, Thomas W. Gavin (Tracey Berlin) of Albany, Ellen C. Gavin (Bruce Kelley) of Minneapolis, and John P. Gavin M.D. (Allison Lupinetti M.D.) of Colonie. He was proud to be the grandfather of James M. Gavin III (Stacy) of Atlanta, Jeffrey Gavin (Laura) of Seattle, Jesse Gavin of Los Angeles, Jacob Gavin (Vaso) of Rochester, William L. Gavin (Elizabeth Dashnaw) of Buffalo, and William H., Patrick, and Emmaline Gavin of Colonie; and three great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Braden Gavin of Atlanta, and Lisa Gavin of Seattle. He is survived by five step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides being predeceased by his parents and his wife he was predeceased by his sister Emily O'Connor; and by three loving aunts, Ella Hayden, Mary Welch and Agnes Welch. Funeral services for Dr. Gavin will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.







