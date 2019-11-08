Lyons, James M. CLIFTON PARK James M. Lyons, after a brief battle with Parkinson's, passed away peacefully at his home with loving family by his side on November 6, 2019. Born on June 20, 1937, in Chicopee, Mass. to the late Michael and Caroline (Applegate) Lyons, Jim attended Chicopee High School and later received a bachelor's degree from Western New England College. Upon graduation, he worked for General Electric at various locations over a 20 year period, settling in Scotia. From G.E. he moved on to another 20 plus years working for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, finishing as the director of Real Estate. Jim is survived by his wife Kristina (Rudd); children, Patricia Proper (Daniel) and James Lyons Jr. (Arlene); seven grandchildren, Maggie, Abby, Eli, Carolyn, Michael, Francis, and Erinn; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife of 45 years, Margaret E. Lyons (Niedzielski); brothers, Tim and John; and sister Mary (Cusick). Jim was an avid walker and valued his family and friends above all else. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, at 9 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Chicopee, Mass. will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to: Hospice of Saratoga County or . Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019