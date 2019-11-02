James McGrath

Service Information
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
12208
(518)-482-2698
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Obituary
McGrath, James ALBANY James McGrath, 60 of Albany, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, after a long illness. James was born in Boston and had been a resident of Albany for many years. He is survived by his two brothers, Richard McGrath and his wife Cindy and William McGrath. Also survived by his sister Debbie; and his stepmother Karen McGrath. James was predeceased by his mother Betty and his father Harold. Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Monday after 9 a.m. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
