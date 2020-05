Or Copy this URL to Share

McKeighan, James RUPERT, Vt. James Eli McKeighan, 89, died May 21, 2020. Call, 1-2 p.m. with 2 p.m. service on May 27, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 E. Broadway Salem. More information at gariepyfuneralhomes.com

