James Melvin "Fidel" Bryant
Bryant, James Melvin "Fidel" ALBANY James Melvin "Fidel" Bryant, 61, passed away peacefully after a long illness on November 15, 2020, at Shaker Place Nursing and Rehabilitation. James was predeceased by his parents, James Bryant and Leila Mae Bryant (South Carolina). James proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1979-1982 as a special weapons operative. After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked for various companies as a laborer. James is survived by his children, Taccara Bryant (Florida), Boshawn and Ahmon Bryant (Virginia), JazMyn Bryant (Albany) and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rena Harrell; and niece, Marissa Martinez; as well as, Michele Beekman and Sharon Harris, a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
