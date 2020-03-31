|
Haydon, James O. LATHAM James O. Haydon, 89 of Latham, beloved husband of Joan E. Phillips Haydon, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. Born on September 3, 1930, in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Olin and Ruth (Sinnett) Haydon. Jim graduated from Baldwinsville Academy in 1948. He received his A.B. in liberal arts from Syracuse University in 1952 and his master's degree in education from Syracuse University in 1956. He also did additional graduate work in educational administration from 1961 - 1962. He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army for eight years from 1952 to 1960. James married the former Joan E. Phillips on April 24, 1964, and the two cherished a loving union of 56 years years before his passing. He was formerly a history teacher in Liverpool and West Irondequoit School Districts, and administrative assistant in the Auburn School District and assistant superintendent of Cayuga County BOCES. He was a supervisor for the N.Y.S. Department of Education in Albany for over 30 years, until his retirement in 1993. James was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Jim was also a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughters, Karen (James) Resetarits, and Jill (Dan) Murphy-Sheedy. He also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren, Nathan C. (Molly) Sheedy, Ashleigh M. (Christopher) Wahl, Jane E. (Taylor) Sheedy-Brock, and Kyle T. (Rebecca) Resetarits; as well as three great-grandchildren, Asher Christopher Wahl, Lola Kathryn Sheedy and Irie Jane Brock. Jim will be remembered as a kind, gentle selfless man, whose intelligence was admired and respected by many. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Interment will take place in St. Agnes, Cemetery in Menands. Donations in memory of James may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020