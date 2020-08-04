Fallon, James Olin EAST BERNE James Olin Fallon, 70 of East Berne, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Troy on September 22, 1949, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Olin) Fallon. Jim was employed by the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna for many years working his way up the ranks and eventually working in quality control. He was former president of General Electric Union. Jim was a life member of the Latham Fire Department S. W. Pitts Hose Co. "Old Timers Club" with more than 51 years of proud service. He was a member of the Berne Zoning Board and volunteered driving the senior citizens bus. He was the loving father of Tiffany (David) Zadoorian of Ballston Spa; cherished grandfather of Riley Zadoorian; brother of Brenda (John) Vumbaco; and uncle of Paul (Susan) Soccio. He is also survived by his grandnephews, Lucas and Evan. Funeral services will be private at the families' convenience at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. There will be no public calling hours. Those wishing to honor Jim's memory may do so by donating to Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016, The Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St, Albany, NY, 12202, or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.