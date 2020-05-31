James P. "Jim" Calvery
Calvery, James "Jim" P. RAVENA James "Jim" P. Calvery passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from a motorcycle accident at the age of 48. He is survived by his three amazing sons, Caleb, Cory and Colton Calvery. Also survived by his loving parents, Philip and Marlene Calvery; his sister Jill (James) Dooley and their two daughters; two aunts, an uncle and cousins. A private graveside service will be held in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
