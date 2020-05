Calvery, James "Jim" P. RAVENA James "Jim" P. Calvery passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from a motorcycle accident at the age of 48. He is survived by his three amazing sons, Caleb, Cory and Colton Calvery. Also survived by his loving parents, Philip and Marlene Calvery; his sister Jill (James) Dooley and their two daughters; two aunts, an uncle and cousins. A private graveside service will be held in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the charity of your choice . Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com