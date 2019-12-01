James P. Frodyma

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James P. Frodyma.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frodyma, James P. LOUDONVILLE James P. Frodyma, age 76 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully November 26, 2019. James was born in Albany, to the late Joseph F. and Frieda J. (Gregorwski) Frodyma. James enjoyed boating, fishing, music, and spent his summers at Saratoga Lake. He was a proud member of the Polish American Citizens Club. James honorably served in the U.S. Army. James was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Chrostowski; and his brother, Joseph F. Frodyma Jr.James is survived by his brother, Robert J. Frodyma (Paula) of Denver, Colo., as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. At James' request there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 in James' memory. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewcomerAlbany.com

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.