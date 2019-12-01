Frodyma, James P. LOUDONVILLE James P. Frodyma, age 76 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully November 26, 2019. James was born in Albany, to the late Joseph F. and Frieda J. (Gregorwski) Frodyma. James enjoyed boating, fishing, music, and spent his summers at Saratoga Lake. He was a proud member of the Polish American Citizens Club. James honorably served in the U.S. Army. James was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Chrostowski; and his brother, Joseph F. Frodyma Jr.James is survived by his brother, Robert J. Frodyma (Paula) of Denver, Colo., as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. At James' request there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 in James' memory. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewcomerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019