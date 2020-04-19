|
|
Hogan, James P. Sr. COHOES James P. Hogan Sr. of Cohoes, passed away at Mary's Haven, Saratoga Springs, on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Joshua and Agnes (Gildea) Hogan. He was a graduate of Shaker High School. He worked at Allied Bendix in Green Island for 30 years before retirement. James was an avid Elvis fan, his passion for The King's music is what his family and friends know him for. Husband of the late Carol A. Oldham Hogan; father of Kristin (Donald) Heady of North Carolina, James (Laura) Hogan Jr. of Clifton Park, and Karen (Michael) LaBarge of Watervliet; grandfather of Amanda, Amy, Amber, Caressa, Carly, Grace and Aiden and many great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or Maryshaven.org. in James's memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020