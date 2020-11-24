1/1
James P. Roberts
Roberts, James P. BRUNSWICK James P. Roberts, 79, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at his home. Born in Troy, he was the son to the late Edward Roberts and Gertrude Flanagan Roberts, and the loving husband to the late Diana Perry Roberts, she died in 2005. James graduated from Catholic Central High School. James served in United States Marine Reserve. He worked for Mid-State Elevator Company as an electrician. James is survived by his daughters, Karen (Peter) Redman of Schenectady, Kristine (Shawn Flannery) Roberts of Toluca Lake, Calif., Kelly (Paul) Pruder of Ocoee, Fla.. and Cheryl Roberts of Brunswick; his grandchildren, Rebecca Redman, Rachel Redman, Paige Pruder, Collin Pruder, Leah Pruder, Samantha (Nick) DeCann and Tyler Novak; his great-granddaughter Sophia DeCann; his siblings, Edward (Carol) Roberts, John (late Florence) Roberts, Anne (late Jesse Davis) Roberts and Joan (Mike) Britten; his longtime companion Charmaine Darmetko; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, father and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Neil Roberts and Paul Roberts. Family and friends are invited and may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. A graveside service will follow calling hours at St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Please note that social distancing, facial coverings and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
