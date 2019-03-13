Pero, James "Jim" CLERMONT, Fla. James "Jim" Pero, 67 of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Albany, N.Y. died on Friday, March 8, 2019. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, formerly of Albany; and his sister and best friend, Susan Pero of Clermont, Fla., who is also formerly of Albany. At Jim's request, there will be no services. Those wishing to remember Jiim in a special way may make a memorial donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue,Menands, New York 12204. To leave a condolence message, please visit our website,levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019