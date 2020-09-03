1/
James R. Bruno
Bruno, James R. RAVENA James R. Bruno, 86, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Jim lived his entire life in Ravena and was the son of the late Ralph and Anna Bruno. James was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. In 1996 he retired from the former Blue Circle Cement Co. after many years of service. He was a friend to many people including, policemen, firemen, village highway workers and just about anyone he met. He will be missed greatly by his family and many friends. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Geraldine L. Bruno. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah (John) Carras and Darlene Bruno; brother, John (Carol) Bruno; sister, Gloria (Joseph) Campoli; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bert, Frank, Louis and Joseph Bruno; his sisters, Rose Schwalb, Josephine DeBarth, Marie Louise McCormick and Nancy Pucci; and his grandson, John Carras. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Friday, September 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect. Limited number of people in the building at one time, masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. Funeral service, with a limit of 60 people attending, will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, with a Mass in The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of James to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
08:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
September 2, 2020
Debbie,

May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. If you need anything feel free to let me know.
Michael Springer
Friend
