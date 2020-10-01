Connolly, James R. "Coach" SELKIRK James R. "Coach" Connolly, 76 of Fairlawn Drive, died suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020, while toiling in his backyard. Born in Albany, Coach was the son of the late Francis and Beatrice Connolly and brother of Reverend John F. Connolly. He graduated in 1962 from the Vincentian Institute. He attended Siena College and graduated in 1967. He was a proud alum of Siena and a season ticket holder for Siena basketball. Coach was a kind, charismatic teacher and track coach who left an indelible mark on generations of students and athletes at Cardinal McCloskey High School and Scotia-Glenville High School. He retired from Scotia as the chair of the Business Department in 2006. Although he left the classroom after 40 years, he remained a dedicated track coach. After one year of retirement, he resumed coaching, this time, at Bethlehem Central High School. Coach was a lifelong suffering fan of the Brooklyn and then Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been waiting for "Next Year" for over 30 years so it is both tragic and ironic that he passed away a month before the Dodgers win the World Series. Coach officiated at the national level for track and field including the Olympic Trials. He was elected to the Cardinal McCloskey Bishop Maginn High School Alumni Association Sports Hall of Fame and the Scotia Glenville High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Coach was an exceptional husband and father. He and his wife, Karyn Perlman Connolly, celebrated 51 years of marriage in June. They loved traveling and spending their winters on the beach in St. Thomas, V.I. Coach loved watching and talking sports with his son and best friend Stephen Connolly and sons-in-law, Gordy Haupt and Joseph Balsamo. He cherished the time he spent with his daughters, Meghan Connolly Haupt and Bekah Balsamo who both moved back to the area to spend time with him in recent years. He was adored by his daughter-in-law, Mollie Owens Connolly and his grandkids, Jameson, Sawyer, Porter, Tatum, Baron and Ryan. A memorial Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and seating is limited and on a first come basis. In support of social distancing, please visit www.Stvincentalbany.org
to register your visitation in person. Relatives and friends are invited to raise a glass to Coach at the Elm Avenue Town Park, 261 Elm Ave., Delmar on Saturday from 12 - 3 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a scholarship in the name of James Connolly may be sent via Venmo to @CoachConnollyScholarship. An annual award will be given to a Bethlehem track athlete with the grit and ethic Jim inspired in so many. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com