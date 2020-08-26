Fontaine, James R. HALFMOON James R. Fontaine, 85, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, he had resided in Halfmoon since 1962 and was son of the late Leo and Rhea Racette Fontaine. He had been employed as a diesel mechanic at Cummins Diesel. He is survived by his devoted wife Elizabeth Forget Fontaine; and his beloved children, Cynthia Remillard, Michael (Rose) Fontaine and Liza (Dwane) Lockrow. He was the brother of Robert (Marie) Fontaine and Arthur (Joan) Fontaine; and brother-in-law of Joan Fontaine. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the funeral services and wake will be private. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.