1/1
James R. Fontaine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fontaine, James R. HALFMOON James R. Fontaine, 85, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, he had resided in Halfmoon since 1962 and was son of the late Leo and Rhea Racette Fontaine. He had been employed as a diesel mechanic at Cummins Diesel. He is survived by his devoted wife Elizabeth Forget Fontaine; and his beloved children, Cynthia Remillard, Michael (Rose) Fontaine and Liza (Dwane) Lockrow. He was the brother of Robert (Marie) Fontaine and Arthur (Joan) Fontaine; and brother-in-law of Joan Fontaine. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the funeral services and wake will be private. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved