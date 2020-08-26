1/
James R. Fontaine
Fontaine, James R. HALFMOON James R. Fontaine, 85, died on August 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.




Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
August 26, 2020
I met jim January 1970, when I was hired at Cummins, Jim and I became friends through the years, I lost a good friend, my heart and prayers go out to the family,
Tom Sicko
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family. Always the uncle anyone would love - family the most important to him and spread his smile to all extended family whenever meeting up. We will keep all of you in our hearts during this difficult time.
Frank and Debbie Stewart
Family
August 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Uncle Jim's family and friends. No words can express how much he will be missed. His infectious laugh always made people around him laugh. Thoughtful and had a big heart.
Love you Uncle Jim.
Bob & Bernie Moran
Family
August 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Elisabeth, and your family during this sad time.
Eldora
Eldora Kroon-Kiely
Friend
