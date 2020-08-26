Fontaine, James R. HALFMOON James R. Fontaine, 85, died on August 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Services will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.
I met jim January 1970, when I was hired at Cummins, Jim and I became friends through the years, I lost a good friend, my heart and prayers go out to the family,
Tom Sicko
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family. Always the uncle anyone would love - family the most important to him and spread his smile to all extended family whenever meeting up. We will keep all of you in our hearts during this difficult time.
Frank and Debbie Stewart
Family
August 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Uncle Jim's family and friends. No words can express how much he will be missed. His infectious laugh always made people around him laugh. Thoughtful and had a big heart. Love you Uncle Jim.
Bob & Bernie Moran
Family
August 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Elisabeth, and your family during this sad time. Eldora
Eldora Kroon-Kiely
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.