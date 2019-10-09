|
Fox, James R. CASTLETON James R. Fox, 64 of Castleton, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at home. James was born on August 22, 1955, in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Francis and Julianne (Joyce) Fox. He was an actuary for New York State Retirement System for 30 years before retiring in 2010. Jim was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan. He loved traveling, gardening, Saratoga horse racing, and camping at Lake George. Survivors include his wife Donna O. (Ortman) Fox; sister Katherine Fox; brothers, Bill Fox (Patti), Dan Fox, and Pete Fox (Lorry); brother-in-law Allan (Deanna); nieces, Laura (Corey), Kerry (Brendan), Chelsea, and Kelly (Christopher); and nephews, Alex, Mark, Jeff, Corey, Cliff (Keri), Jason, Matthew, and Daniel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the The Sacred Heart Church, 3 Catholic Way, Castleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to University of Connecticut or the Humane Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019