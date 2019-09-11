Romanski, James R. Sr. TROY James R. Romanski Sr., 78 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center with his family by his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Edmond Romanski and Mary McGrath Romanski Demers; and the beloved husband to the late Catherine A. McIntyre Romanski. Mr. Romanski served our country with the U.S. Air Force and later dedicated his time to the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 46 years of employment. Jim was a member of the Polish American Club in South Troy and the Brunswick Elks Lodge. Jim loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, James (Deirdre) Romanski Jr., Tracy Romanski, David Romanski and Judith (Josh) Warwick; grandchildren, Ryan, Sean and Connor Romanski, Nicole Duclos, Alexander and Austin Warwick; and siblings, Lee McGrath, Denise Zullo, Robert Demers, Sharon Gordon, Joyce Supernaw, Robert Romanski and Patricia Docks. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edmond Romanski and Mike Demers. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:45 a.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, with Deacon Bob Sweeney officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 9 - 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019