Williams, James R. DELMAR James R. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a long illness. Jim was born on January 4, 1941, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of the late Woodrow and Louise Williams. He was appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point and graduated in 1963. Jim received his master's degree in criminal justice from the State University at Albany where he went on to serve as chief of Public Safety at the university from 1970-1995. Among the many highlights of his professional career was his being a graduate of the FBI National Academy, 122nd Session. One of Jim's favorite hobbies was woodworking. He was self-taught in the craft and enjoyed making furniture for his home. But what he loved the most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Anne (Ebert) Williams; children, Matthew Williams (Bongjo), Kathleen LeForester (Mark Call) and David Williams (Mary); grandchildren, Cole, Kyle, Christian, Claire, Caelen and Ubin; brother, Jerry Williams (Sandy); sister, Dr. Mary Kathleen Martinie; brother-in-law, Peter Ebert (Judith); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services will be private with a public celebration of Jim's life being held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. applebeefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
