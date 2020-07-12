Williams, James Richard "Dick" COLONIE James Richard "Dick" Williams died peacefully on July 6, 2020, surrounded by the family that he so deeply loved. He was 92. Dick was the husband of nearly 70 years to Sophie C. Williams; the beautiful woman he cherished for giving him the family that was his greatest joy. He was born in Fair Haven, Vt., to Frances and Hubert Williams on August 31, 1927. His accomplishments are many. His lifelong love of the Delaware & Hudson Railway Co. began as a 17-year-old telegrapher whose commitment and decades of hard work led to his appointment as general manager. Throughout those years and in those that followed his retirement in 1984, his passion for the D&H and railroads never diminished. He was often called upon to serve as a consultant on the railroad industry, as well as the onsite consultant for the rail scenes in the movie "Ironweed." Dick was inherently a leader, fostered by his respect for people, his own values of standing up for what is right, and a true humility. He never considered himself better than others. He was an excellent public speaker and served for many years as the president of the Hart Center Senior Citizens, receiving numerous awards for service to his community. He had a sharp wit tempered with a kind heart, could charm a crowd with his way with words, and was frequently checking on friends who might be in need of a ride or a phone call of encouragement. He loved music, whether he was playing his guitar and singing Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," or singing in the bass section of the Albany Mendelsohn Club, which he did faithfully for more than two decades. Dick loved Willsboro, N.Y., the beauty of the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain. He first went there as a five-year-old and spent decades of summer days there as he grew to be a handsome young man, Army veteran, railroader, seaplane pilot, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved planting trees and "puttering," and deeply respected the legacy of the family members who had summered at camp before him. Camp will forever be a place of the Williams family history, with stories of swimming in very cold water, canoeing, card games, laughter and love. His greatest legacy is his family. Dick instilled in us a strong work ethic, respect for all people, and a commitment to each other that is sacred among us. He could be strong-willed and opinionated, but always respected the right of others to think differently. He held a quiet but sincere faith in God, believing in Jesus and the promise of heaven. He demonstrated a consistent concern for others above himself, always asking his children and grandchildren if they needed anything that he could provide. Even during his final days on earth, his priority was checking in on his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for so many wonderful and loving things, including his phone calls to family and friends, how he tucked in his children at night, and always made sure everyone had enough blankets during chilly nights at camp. In addition to his wife, Sophie, he is survived by his children: Theresa A. Papa (Charles), James R. Williams Jr. (Gail), Karen E. Fontaine (Dan), Dianne W. Henk (Steve), Carolyn W. Burke (Hugh), and his "fifth daughter," Nancy Ryan Petersen. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christine Williams (Michael), Cathleen Santonastaso (Jesse), Rachel Rassam (Christopher), Jonathan Henk (Jenni), Christopher Henk (Clara), Jimmy Williams, Matt Williams, Katie Williams, Elyse Burke, and Emily Burke; his great-grandchildren: Jenny Williams, Sophia Rassam, James Rassam, Colton Santonastaso, and Crue Ennett, as well as many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Our hearts ache at the thought of life without his steady, loving presence, but we will think of him every time we hear a train whistle or reach a railroad crossing, when we feel a shift in the direction of the wind at camp, and whenever we gather as family. We will forever be his family, deeply loved and who love deeply because of his example. Visitation and a memorial service will be scheduled a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation to a charity of their choice
