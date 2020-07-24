Ryan, Major James T. III U.S. Army Ret. TROY Retired U.S. Army Major James T. Ryan III, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Albany-Stratton VA Hospital after a long illness, with his loving family by his side. Jim was the son of the late Col. James T. Ryan Jr. and Ellen (Disney) Ryan of Troy. He joined the New York Army National Guard in 1952 and after the end of the Korean War, graduated from Siena College, where he was a member of the ROTC. He was sworn into the Army as a second lieutenant in May, 1957. He was a Nike missile commander and was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Sill, Okla., Buffalo, Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, Grandview, Mo., Selfridge Air Force Base, Mt. Clemens, Mich., Germany, South Korea and Phan Rang, Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge. After his retirement in 1977, he joined the New York Guard where he was promoted to colonel. He served the state of New York for another 25 years, primarily with the State Emergency Management Office as a public information officer for disasters statewide, including 9/11, TWA Flight 800, and Nuclear Power Plant drills and emergencies to name just a few. He also worked for FEMA and the N.Y.S. Division of Homeland Security as a public information officer. He held memberships in many organizations including the Melvin Roads American Legion Post #1231 in East Greenbush, Rev. Francis A. Kelley DAV Chapter #38 in Troy and a past officer of the Brunswick Elks Lodge BPOE #2556. Jim was a well read and a snarkily funny man who loved his family, even those that weren't his biologically. He knew his way around computers before most of us even knew what they were. Along with his family, he spent many years on the road with the Avant Garde Drum and Bugle Corps as their business manager since 1977. He loved to go out with Evelyn in the RV in later years and enjoyed visiting Gettysburg and just spending time relaxing at Lake George. He loved his Dachshunds, Max, Isis, Bubba and Penny - and Charlie, who thought he was one too. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren grow up. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 23 years, Evelyn (Duerr) Ryan of Troy; his daughters, Maryellen Ryan-Palmer of Cohoes and Heather Duerr-Ryan of Troy; his sons, James T. Ryan IV (Karen) of Glenrock, N.J., Terrance (Margaret) Ryan of Lansingburgh and William Ryan of Brunswick; grandchildren, Maghen (Brian Adair) and Mathew Ryan, Jacob and Joshua Ryan, Matthew Palmer (Chelsea Daus) and Acacia (Andrew) Somers; great-granddaughter Amelia; brothers, Lawrence of Troy and Francis of Sarasota, Fla. and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Theresa (Lessard) Ryan in 1995; and his son-in-law, Joseph Palmer in 2007. His family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Doctors, Nurses and all the staff of the Dialysis Unit, I.C.U. and 8 Bravo Team for putting up with our shenanigans over the years; the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home, most notably Betty Jo Bent (LPN) and the nurses, aides and staff who looked out for him; and Nick Zervos, formerly of CDMT, for always making sure his medical transports went as smoothly and gently as possible. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, July 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy. His funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh followed by interment with full military honors at 2 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville (50 person maximum). Because of the times, a reception celebrating his life will be held next year at a date, time and location to be announced. For those attending, per the current guidelines, a facial covering (mask) and adherence to the six foot social distancing rules are required. Please be patient and understand that a maximum of 35 visitors may be assembled in the funeral home to pay their respects at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 or to America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, NY, 11787. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com