Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. Bouck. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Bouck, James S. RENSSELAER James S. Bouck, 65 of Rensselaer, passed away on April 9, 2020, at his residence in the loving care of his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Schoharie, N.Y. on April 4, 1955, to the late Raymond and Helen Bouck. Jim was the owner and operator of Kays Used Cars. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Tammy; his daughters, Monica (Bradley) Bouck-Key, and Kayla Bouck; his grandchildren, Isabella, Triton, Gwyneth, Blythe Freels, and he was known as PopPop to Sophia Anziano. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Coughlin, Raymond (Wendy) Bouck Jr., Kenneth (Sylvia) Bouck Sr., Duane (Reese/Clarice) Bouck, Linda Bouck, Richard (Roberta) Bouck; his brothers-in-law, Dan (Rebecca) Collins, Ronald Collins, Kevin (Shari) Collins, Allan Collins; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn and Madeline Bouck; his mother-in-law Shirley Collins; and nephew Richard Bouck, Jr. Jim was known for his heart of gold and his special way of caring for others. He was passionate about cars and he loved building race cars. Stewart's coffee shop was his second home where he enjoyed catching up with friends. Jim always loved his girls, wife Tammy, daughter Kayla and granddaughter Sophia who will forever keep him in their hearts. A special thank you to our close family friend Sheri Berhaupt for her love and compassion during our family's time in need. A special service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.







Bouck, James S. RENSSELAER James S. Bouck, 65 of Rensselaer, passed away on April 9, 2020, at his residence in the loving care of his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Schoharie, N.Y. on April 4, 1955, to the late Raymond and Helen Bouck. Jim was the owner and operator of Kays Used Cars. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Tammy; his daughters, Monica (Bradley) Bouck-Key, and Kayla Bouck; his grandchildren, Isabella, Triton, Gwyneth, Blythe Freels, and he was known as PopPop to Sophia Anziano. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Coughlin, Raymond (Wendy) Bouck Jr., Kenneth (Sylvia) Bouck Sr., Duane (Reese/Clarice) Bouck, Linda Bouck, Richard (Roberta) Bouck; his brothers-in-law, Dan (Rebecca) Collins, Ronald Collins, Kevin (Shari) Collins, Allan Collins; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn and Madeline Bouck; his mother-in-law Shirley Collins; and nephew Richard Bouck, Jr. Jim was known for his heart of gold and his special way of caring for others. He was passionate about cars and he loved building race cars. Stewart's coffee shop was his second home where he enjoyed catching up with friends. Jim always loved his girls, wife Tammy, daughter Kayla and granddaughter Sophia who will forever keep him in their hearts. A special thank you to our close family friend Sheri Berhaupt for her love and compassion during our family's time in need. A special service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.