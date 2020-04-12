Bouck, James S. RENSSELAER James S. Bouck, 65 of Rensselaer, passed away on April 9, 2020, at his residence in the loving care of his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Schoharie, N.Y. on April 4, 1955, to the late Raymond and Helen Bouck. Jim was the owner and operator of Kays Used Cars. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Tammy; his daughters, Monica (Bradley) Bouck-Key, and Kayla Bouck; his grandchildren, Isabella, Triton, Gwyneth, Blythe Freels, and he was known as PopPop to Sophia Anziano. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Coughlin, Raymond (Wendy) Bouck Jr., Kenneth (Sylvia) Bouck Sr., Duane (Reese/Clarice) Bouck, Linda Bouck, Richard (Roberta) Bouck; his brothers-in-law, Dan (Rebecca) Collins, Ronald Collins, Kevin (Shari) Collins, Allan Collins; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn and Madeline Bouck; his mother-in-law Shirley Collins; and nephew Richard Bouck, Jr. Jim was known for his heart of gold and his special way of caring for others. He was passionate about cars and he loved building race cars. Stewart's coffee shop was his second home where he enjoyed catching up with friends. Jim always loved his girls, wife Tammy, daughter Kayla and granddaughter Sophia who will forever keep him in their hearts. A special thank you to our close family friend Sheri Berhaupt for her love and compassion during our family's time in need. A special service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020