Brown, James S. AVERILL PARK James S. Brown, 62 of Dunham Hollow Road, died suddenly on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital after being stricken at his home. Born in Troy, Jim was the son of the late Henry "Sonny" and Janet Adams Brown Jr. and the devoted husband to Francine Shurtleff Brown. Jim was a graduate of the Averill Park High School and served in the United States Air Force. Jim had been a welder for Consolidated Fabricators in Lebanon for a time, he had run a landscaping business, done Taxidermy work and was a wood carver. He was a former member of the West Stephentown Baptist Church, a former member of the West Stephentown Rod & Gun Club, former social member of the Hoags Corners Fire Co. Jim enjoyed everything about the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and Kayaking. He also enjoyed surrounding himself with his grandchildren. Jim was the brother of the late Ronald and Edward Brown. Survivors in addition to his wife include his son Frank (Kerri) Brown of East Greenbush; daughter Jody (Anthony Lucarelli) Starcher of Averill Park; brothers and sisters, Dennis Brown of Averill Park, Timothy Brown of East Greenbush, Beverly Bryan, Cheryl Quell and Robin Brust all of Stephentown and Tammy Brown of East Nassau; and seven grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park followed by a service at 7 p.m. If desired donations in memory of James S. Brown may be made to the Hoags Corners Ambulance PO Box 90 East Nassau, NY 12062 Visit www. Perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019